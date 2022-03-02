South Africa

Two hurt in Durban helicopter crash

02 March 2022 - 11:34
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
The scene of the helicopter crash at Virginia Airport, north of Durban.
Image: ALS Paramedics

Two people were injured when a helicopter crashed at Virginia Airport, north of Durban, on Wednesday.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics were dispatched to the scene at around 10am.

“Paramedics arrived to find a helicopter had crashed on the airfield.

“Two people suffered moderate injuries and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to hospital for further care.”

Jamieson said authorities including police will investigate the cause of the crash.

TimesLIVE

