Pikoli, Ramaphosa heap praises on new ID boss Johnson

“She's an excellent prosecutor, a hard worker and dedicated.

“She's experienced in organised crime and executed her tasks with distinction. I believe she'll rise to the occasion,” he said.

The presidency described Johnson as an experienced senior deputy director in the NPA with more than 25 years experience, including in district, regional and high court prosecutions.

She spent 10 years in the Directorate of Special Operations also known as Scorpions and worked in the NPA’s priority crimes litigation unit and organised crime section.

Johnson is currently serving on the NPA task force that is overseeing the implementation of the state capture report recommendations.

Ramaphosa said: “Adv Andrea Johnson will be expected to lead the Investigating Directorate into the next phase of its work as the people of SA look to the criminal justice system to bring those responsible for state capture and corruption to book.

“In this regard, the Investigating Directorate will be able to draw on the extensive information compiled by the state capture commission and is being strengthened through the allocation of more resources.”

Johnson was also one of the front runners for the ID head position back in 2019. She also lost out on the NDPP position to Batohi.

In 2019, she made headlines during the televised NDPP interviews when she bemoaned the all-male interview panel in Zulu which trended on social media.

Johnson also gained nationwide fame, alongside former prosecutor Gerrie Nel, during the much publicised Oscar Pistorius murder case.

Johnson's new department has been affected by low funding, a shortage of staff and a backlog of cases relating to the Covid-19 pandemic investigated by the SIU.

Adding to her plate are also state capture cases that have been referred to the NPA by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo following the commission's reports on the matter.