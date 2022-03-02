Demand for free registrations and accommodation behind violence at KZN varsities
Students demanding free registration and accommodation have erupted into sporadic protests at Durban University of Technology (DUT) and University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).
This was heard as both the DUT and UKZN briefed the higher education portfolio committee on the recent student protest on Wednesday. Both institutions have had to close their campuses in the past weeks.
UKZN's CFO Nontuthuko Mbhele said the institution had lost five days of teaching as the academic programme was suspended from February 14 till the 18th.
“Students are demanding free registration for all unregistered students. They want the students to be registered without making payments for registration fees and towards their student debts. They also want the university to provide additional beds by leasing buildings from various landlords in Durban and Pietermaritzburg,” Mbhele said.
She said the university has put in place a comprehensive package for financial clearance concessions.
“These concessions allow every full-time unemployed student to register without being required to settle their historical debts. Students who are fully funded for this academic year are not required to make any payment prior to registration,” she said.
Mbhele said the financial clearance concessions already in place have a cash flow implication in excess of R1bn and the financial clearance demanded by students have a total cost of R2.3bn.
“Any additional concessions would risk pushing the university into bankruptcy and would be self defeating for all concerned. When it comes to accommodation the university has budgeted to provide 21,328 beds. This equates to a student accommodation provision of 49% of the expected enrolment,” she said.
She said this level of student accommodation provision comes with an annual deficit of R170.2m which is cross-subsidised from funds that are meant for teaching and learning.
DUT's Dr Maditsane Nkonoane said on their side the unrest was as a result of vested political and socioeconomic interests.
“There was also the issue of National Student Financial Aid Scheme funding confirmation delays and the general resistance of online registration. As a result of the protests, 10 vehicles of our staff members had been torched. A special exam for almost 128 students left with one module to graduate have had to be postponed,” Nkonoane said.
Universities SA's (USAF) CEO Prof Ahmed Bawa said most of the factors that contributed to student unrest at individual universities points to the broader systemic issues.
“However, institutional specifics should be recognised. USAF is committed to ongoing engagements with relevant stakeholders to ensure stability in the sector,” Bawa said.
