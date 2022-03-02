Demand for free registrations and accommodation behind violence at KZN varsities

Students demanding free registration and accommodation have erupted into sporadic protests at Durban University of Technology (DUT) and University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).

This was heard as both the DUT and UKZN briefed the higher education portfolio committee on the recent student protest on Wednesday. Both institutions have had to close their campuses in the past weeks.

UKZN's CFO Nontuthuko Mbhele said the institution had lost five days of teaching as the academic programme was suspended from February 14 till the 18th.

“Students are demanding free registration for all unregistered students. They want the students to be registered without making payments for registration fees and towards their student debts. They also want the university to provide additional beds by leasing buildings from various landlords in Durban and Pietermaritzburg,” Mbhele said.

She said the university has put in place a comprehensive package for financial clearance concessions.

“These concessions allow every full-time unemployed student to register without being required to settle their historical debts. Students who are fully funded for this academic year are not required to make any payment prior to registration,” she said.

Mbhele said the financial clearance concessions already in place have a cash flow implication in excess of R1bn and the financial clearance demanded by students have a total cost of R2.3bn.