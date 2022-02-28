South Africa

Musina mayor to appear in court for assault

Mawela allegedly assaulted a man at a tavern

28 February 2022 - 08:54

Musina mayor Godfrey Mawela is expected to appear at a local court today for allegedly assaulting a man with fists and empty bottles during a brawl at a tavern at the weekend. 

Mawela was arrested on Saturday after a physical confrontation with a 25-year-old man...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Budget 2022 - Is treasury on the money?
No SOE bail outs without justification as finance minister takes 'tough love' ...