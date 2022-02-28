Musina mayor to appear in court for assault
Mawela allegedly assaulted a man at a tavern
Musina mayor Godfrey Mawela is expected to appear at a local court today for allegedly assaulting a man with fists and empty bottles during a brawl at a tavern at the weekend.
Mawela was arrested on Saturday after a physical confrontation with a 25-year-old man...
