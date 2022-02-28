Fire guts two classes at Primrose Primary
Storerooms full of books also destroyed
Two classes were burnt down in a fire at Primrose Primary School in Germiston, Ekurhuleni, yesterday morning.
Spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services Eric Maloka said firefighters received a call at about 4am...
