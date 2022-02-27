Alleged kidnapping kingpin arrested

Police have arrested a man believed to be the mastermind and alleged kingpin behind a spate of high-profile kidnappings.

Ransoms for the kidnappings were demanded in various parts of Gauteng, as well as in Maputo, Mozambique, according to a police statement released on Saturday.

On Wednesday, the task team identified an address in Brackenhurst, following an intelligence driven operation, where the suspect and three associates were arrested.

“Police seized three high powered vehicles, 6,000 Mandrax tablets, cash, a receipt for a R1,9m property in Bryanston and luxury clothing,” the statement said.

On Thursday, the team continued with the tracing of another suspect, arresting him in Benoni and seizing another vehicle.

“The mastermind and his associates are accused of kidnapping in a number of high-profile cases, which include:

• Mr Jahyr Abdullah, a Mozambique national and his friend were kidnapped on October 15 2021. The pair had just entered Johannesburg from Mozambique in a three vehicle motorcade when they were pulled over by men driving a BMW fitted with blue lights and sirens. His friend was rescued the same day by law enforcement agencies and private security officials. Abdula was rescued a month later by the task team.

• Yasin Bhiku, an Indian national, was kidnapped in the driveway of his home in Lenasia on January 11, 2021, when he was returning at 5am from morning prayer. Bhikhu was later released unharmed.

“The team is following intelligence driven information on other active high-profile kidnapping cases where ransom demands have been made,” the statement said.