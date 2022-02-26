Sheriff swoops on Pretoria radiology practice over R52m tax bill

The assets of a diagnostic radiologist at a Pretoria hospital have been attached in a dispute with the SA Revenue Service (Sars) over outstanding tax returns and a debt of R52m.

In a statement on Friday, Sars said the sheriff of the high court had attached the assets of Drs Mkhabele and Indunah Diagnostic Radiologists at Louis Pasteur Hospital. It said the directors of the practice are Dr Zulu Mkhabele and Dr Mevis Ponde.

“The taxpayer applied to Sars for a compromise, which was declined. The letter of decline was sent to the taxpayer together with a new final demand letter,” said the statement.

“The taxpayer did not respond to both the final demand and decline letter. The debt emanates from the submission of various returns to Sars, including company income tax, pay as you earn and VAT returns, without payments over a three-year period.”

Sars said the sheriff had auctioned assets worth R20m attached from electrical contractor Edison Power Gauteng in September 2021. The company had failed to pay tax for two years, it said.

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter said the organisation aimed to make compliance easy and simple for taxpayers, while providing clarity and certainty about their obligations.

“We regard the overwhelming majority of taxpayers as honest and willing to comply. In so doing they contribute to raising the revenue needed to help build a capable state that can provide for the wellbeing of all citizens,” he said.

“However, wilful and criminal non-compliance, from whatever source, will not be tolerated. Sars will use every legal instrument at its disposal to make it hard and costly for such taxpayers and traders.”

