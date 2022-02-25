Nilotiqa founder finds gap in the natural hair market

Natural haircare brand Nilotiqa has gone from being a small online store to being found in hundreds of retail stores across the country.



The brand, which was founded by Krugersdorp-born Thokozile Mangwiro in 2016, has partnered up with Sunpac, SA's leading distributor of top international brands such as Cantu. The company will be investing in and assisting Nilotiqa to have more products and more visible space in retail stores...