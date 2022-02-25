Here’s how KZN is dealing with high unemployment rates

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala says the province has suffered economic setbacks due to high unemployment but more jobs are expected this year.

The premier delivered his state of the province address (Sopa) this week.

He said unemployment in the province was on the rise compared to before the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Zikalala, contributing to the high unemployment rate are corruption and the failure of companies to invest in self-development.

“Our unemployment rate has risen to 28.7% from about 23% before the pandemic,” he said.

“Our economy is saddled with corporate corruption and failure of companies to invest in self-development, lack of sustainable energy generation and instability created by criminal activities of some.”