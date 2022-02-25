Court dismisses Road Accident Fund's bid to block release of audit report

The high court in Pretoria has dismissed an application by the Road Accident Fund (RAF) to prevent the auditor-general publishing its disclaimer of opinion and audit report on the financial affairs of the fund.

The RAF wanted to stop the report being published pending a review of the AG's findings.

The court fight between the RAF and auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke has highlighted that the fund has liabilities amounting to more than R300bn.

The RAF decided to change its accounting policy from International Financial Reporting Standards to the International Public Sector Accounting Standards.

By adopting the new standards, it is alleged the RAF understated its liabilities by about R300bn when compared to the previous year’s valuation of the liability.