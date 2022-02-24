Plan to allow partial access to retirement funds gains momentum

Draft legislation allowing South Africans to have partial access to their retirement funds will be published in the middle of the year, said finance minister Enoch Godongwana.

Delivering his budget speech, he announced access to retirement funds via a “two-pot” system that will give administrators authority to approve or deny applications.

“Government has also proposed a fundamental restructuring of the retirement system for individuals to allow for greater preservation and partial access to funds through a two-pot system.

“Part of this proposal includes the possibility of short-term access, which would be dependent on the approval by trustees of each fund.

“Consultations are proceeding following the release of a discussion paper last year and the draft legislation on these amendments will be published for comment in the middle of the year,” he said.