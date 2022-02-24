KZN looking to green energy to revitalise economy: Sihle Zikalala
KwaZulu-Natal has always positioned itself for alternative energy generation, premier Sihle Zikalala said during his state of the province address on Thursday.
The persistent energy shortage resulting in load-shedding has been stifling economic prospects and the provincial government is taking steps to secure its energy supply.
“The executive council has established a team to work on alternative energy generation, including working with municipalities to fast-track energy generation,” he said.
The team is led by economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC Ravi Pillay and comprises transport and community safety MEC Peggy Nkonyeni, Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka and human settlements and public works MEC Jomo Sibiya.
The team will provide quarterly reports.
The department of mineral resources and energy has approved the appointment of service providers to undertake a study to develop a provincial integrated electrification master plan.
“The master plan enables municipalities to generate their own energy. eThekwini and Msunduzi are already piloting this as part of their energy plans.
“Having examined all forms of energy generation, the provincial government will launch a feasibility study on green hydrogen electricity. The strategic position of the province, together with its weather inclination, provides great potential for green hydro energy.”
An abundance of sugar cane gives the province a competitive edge to become a leader in biofuels, especially ethanol for blended energy solutions, Zikalala said.
“This is critical in light of the escalation of fossil fuel prices and the demand for low carbon sources. Thus, we have resuscitated the engagement with the minister of mineral resources and energy on expediting the bill on bioethanol.”
Engagements with Transnet to ensure that Richards Bay becomes a gas and oil hub are bearing fruit.
“Transnet has already issued the first call for expressions of interest for companies to generate gas in Richards Bay. This should not be the only gas-to-energy project and a few more should be explored, as the initial agreement was to host 2,000 gas megawatts in Richards Bay.”
TimesLIVE
