Government say progress made in disposal of stake in airline SAA

By Reuters - 24 February 2022 - 11:00
The statement said the next step involves the approval of the transaction by various regulatory bodies.
The government said on Thursday that further progress had been made in the disposal of 51% of shares in national airline South African Airlines (SAA) to the Takatso Consortium.

A cabinet statement read: “The Sales and Purchase process has now been concluded and signed by the Department of Public Enterprises and Takatso Consortium. The next step involves the approval of this transaction by various regulatory bodies.”

