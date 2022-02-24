Four-year jail term for woman who ran unregistered college

A “director” of an unregistered college in Mthatha has been jailed after issuing worthless certificates to paying students.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said the Mthatha-based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team of the Hawks secured the conviction and sentencing of Nwabisa Afika Mabongo, 38, after an extensive probe.

Mabongo was arrested for fraud and appeared in the Mthatha specialised commercial crime court on Tuesday for sentencing.

“During the period between January and December 2012, Mabongo as the director of MA-B Training Academy around Mthatha was operating an unregistered school providing health studies such as Aids awareness level 1 to 3 certificates.

“The training academy claimed to be registered with Welfare and Health Sector Education and Training and the department of higher education & training and issued fraudulent certificates,” Mgolodela said.

Former students of the college, who were unemployable as the institution was not registered, lodged complaints. Mabongo was arrested in April 2021.

This week, Mabongo was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment of which four years were suspended for five years on condition she does not commit the same offence during the period of suspension again.

Mgolodela said acting provincial head Brig Selina Maponya gave a thumbs-up to the investigating team, saying this “will deter the mushrooming of more bogus colleges”.

TimesLIVE