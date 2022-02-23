Ex-domestic worker now a bakery boss

Msipha is a founder of Mama Bongi’s Bakery based in Amazing Spaces, a property investment company in Cape Town

When former domestic worker Sibonginkosi Msipha came to SA, she never believed she could become the founder of a successful bakery.



Msipha is a founder of Mama Bongi’s Bakery based in Amazing Spaces, a property investment company in Cape Town...