Budget 2022 | Treasury puts struggling SOEs on notice

Discussions are taking place over restructuring the R450bn owed by Eskom, which might see part of the entity’s debt burden moving to the state.

In a briefing to journalists shortly before delivering his budget speech, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said Treasury’s asset liability management unit had concluded that there was some debt that Eskom will not be able to repay which would require the state to intervene.

“If you look at the structure of Eskom debt there’s what they call distressed debt which, whether you like it or not, Eskom will never be able to repay. Some fiscal intervention will probably be necessary, but let’s see some action from Eskom’s side. Let’s see their turnaround plans, efficiencies, let’s see them selling assets,” Gondongwana said.

Money raised from the sale of Eskom assets will have to be committed to settling some of the debt, he said.