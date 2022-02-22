South Africa

Work starts to rebuild KZN homes battered in storms

On Sunday, eThekwini municipality speaker Thabani Nyawose told residents that homes damaged in December are being repaired

By LWAZI HLANGU - 22 February 2022 - 10:40
Damage in KwaMaphumulo, northern KZN, after torrential rain.
Image: Cogta

Work has commenced on more than 250 homes damaged during devastating storms around Durban in December.

Speaking during a community meeting in Welbedacht — a largely informal settlement on the outskirts of Chatsworth — on Sunday, eThekwini municipality speaker Thabani Nyawose told residents that homes damaged by storms in December are being repaired.

About 250 homes suffered structural damage in at least nine wards in the city during torrential rains and winds.

Nyawose led an intervention programme that committed R19.5m  towards building materials, food and other necessities for those families in Ntuzuma a week after the storm.

A number of communities raised concerns that they would be excluded from this process, prompting visits by the municipality to various areas.

“I’m aware that there are projects in the pipeline like that of the houses that were damaged by the storm. Human settlements have told me everything is going according to plan and a contractor has been appointed, they just need to iron out a few details then they start the project,” said Nyawose.

He said it was important that the community work together to ensure that the project serves the intended beneficiaries without hiccups or delays once it starts.

“What's important now is for this project to go peacefully and efficiently. Houses damaged by the storm must be fixed.” — TimesLIVE

