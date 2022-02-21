Shaka Zulu: The Gaping Wound to hit big screen
Acclaimed theatre production Shaka Zulu: The Gaping Wound is heading to the big screen through Ster-Kinekor cinemas.
Written by the late Bongani Linda and directed by TV actor Mavuso Magabane formerly known as Meshack Mavuso, the film will be screened at Ster-Kinekor cinemas in Newtown Junction, Rosebank Nouveau, Musgrave (Durban), Sterland, Brooklyn Nouveau (Pretoria), Baywest (Gqeberha), Boardwalk (Gqeberha) and Tygervalley, (Cape Town) from May 20...
