South Africa

Scores treated after suspected gas leak at varsity residence in Johannesburg

By TimesLIVE - 21 February 2022 - 09:14
ER24, Joburg emergency medical services and other services were called to the scene shortly before 6pm on Sunday after many students complained of shortness of breath. File picture.
Image: MARK ANDREWS

Paramedics assessed approximately 170 people after a suspected gas leak at a student residence of a university in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Sunday evening.

At least 60 students were hospitalised, said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

ER24, City of Johannesburg emergency medical services and other services were called to the scene shortly before 6pm after many students complained of shortness of breath, he said.

“On arrival, emergency workers found many students aged 18 and upwards had already evacuated the buildings and were crowding the pavement and street.

“Medics set up a triage area and began to tend to the patients, assessing approximately 170 people.

“After the assessments, medics transported about 60 patients to nearby hospitals in the area. The remaining patients declined further treatment or transportation to hospital.”

The exact details surrounding the incident are unknown, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, said Meiring.

TimesLIVE

