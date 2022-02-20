Richards Bay workshop manager 'defrauded company of R3.3m'

A Richards Bay workshop manager is facing fraud charges after allegedly stealing R3.3m from his employer.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said Adriaan Avenant, 41, and Karlien van der Vyver, 37, into whose bank account he allegedly paid the money, appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Friday.

“Avenant was employed by Bidfreight Port Operations (BPO) in Richards Bay as a workshop manager. He was responsible for servicing and repairing company vehicles as well as equipment. His work was supposed to be conducted in a cost-effective manner following appropriate legislation and company procurement policies.