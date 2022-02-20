KZN police crack down on crime in Plessislaer

Eighty-one people were arrested for various crimes including rape, attempted murder, stock theft and possession of drugs in the uMgungundlovu district in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala on Sunday said a high-level police operation started from 4pm and ended at midnight on Saturday.

“A total of 81 arrests were made by police. Those arrested were charged for different cases such as unlawful possession of firearms, robbery, rape, attempted murder, stock theft, theft, possession of drugs, possession of dangerous weapons, dealing in liquor, malicious damage to property and other cases.