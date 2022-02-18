South Africa

Stellenbosch's plan for disabled students comes under fire

18 February 2022 - 16:13
Yoliswa Sobuwa Journalist
Stellenbosch university has come under fire for a lack of disability representation.
Image: ERHARDT THIEL

The portfolio committee on higher education has raised concerns about the lack of detail relating to the representation of people with disabilities at Stellenbosch University. 

The committee conducted an oversight visit at the institution, with chairperson Nompendulo Mkhatshwa saying they had an engagement with the university’s council, management, student representative council, institutional forum and workers about transformation at the institution and other related matters.

“We urged the university to ensure that its transformation policies and plans become the lived reality of all its students and stakeholders. Implementation of these policies and plans is essential before meaningful transformation can be achieved,” Mkhatshwa said.

She said it was also concerning that a high number of senior positions are occupied by males and by white staff members.

“Nonetheless, the committee acknowledged developments relating to the representation of females in council and encouraged the institution to achieve 50% female representation soon. The committee also asked about the levels of diversity among the university’s service providers,” she said.

The committee acknowledged the collaboration between the university, the SA Police Service and the municipality to create a safe student town. 

SowetanLIVE has sent questions to the university and this story will be updated with their comment.

