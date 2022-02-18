Parents accuse school of negligence after daughter dies at the premises
She had last seen her daughter, Amkelekile, 6, in the morning before she left for school, only to be told a few hours later that the little girl had arrived already dead at Bertha Gxowa Hospital in Germiston
Lovely Mokoena remained numb in disbelief even after being shown the lifeless body of her only daughter lying in a hospital mortuary.
She had last seen her daughter, Amkelekile, 6, in the morning before she left for school, only to be told a few hours later that the little girl had arrived already dead at Bertha Gxowa Hospital in Germiston, just a few blocks from her school, M.E.L. International where she was doing grade 2...
