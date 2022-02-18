Parents accuse school of negligence after daughter dies at the premises

Lovely Mokoena remained numb in disbelief even after being shown the lifeless body of her only daughter lying in a hospital mortuary.



She had last seen her daughter, Amkelekile, 6, in the morning before she left for school, only to be told a few hours later that the little girl had arrived already dead at Bertha Gxowa Hospital in Germiston, just a few blocks from her school, M.E.L. International where she was doing grade 2...