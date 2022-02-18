New sponsor for Durban July as prize stake increases by 250%
The Durban July has a new sponsor and the race will carry a record stake of R5m — a 250% prize increase over last year's offering.
The more than 125-year-old horse racing event has a new sponsor for the July 2 event, betting operator Hollywoodbets.
Hollywoodbets joins Rothmans and Vodacom as the third sponsor of the race in 59 years.
“The Hollywoodbets Durban July is the flagship event on the East Coast’s KZN Champion Season roster, which will also be the recipient of a stakes injection of R13m,” said Sandisiwe Bhengu, commercial manager at Hollywoodbets.
“The increase in prize money for SA's pre-eminent racing season will apply to both feature and minor races run in the holiday province from March 1 to August 31.
“This is a watershed moment for Hollywoodbets as we proudly take the reins of this unique event. The success of our business was built on the foundation of horse racing, and now we are able to continue this legacy with the assistance of a powerful platform.
“We aim to be more than a title sponsor. We align ourselves with projects we believe in, and the Hollywoodbets Durban July has the potential to spawn incredible opportunities and transformation.”
Bhengu said the Hollywoodbets Durban July wants to “open the thrills and benefits of the racing industry to a wider demographic.
“The magnitude of this event extends beyond horse racing, covering tourism, entertainment, fashion and small to medium businesses. The reach and influence, both brand-wise and economically, provides employment for thousands of people.”
The Durban July injected almost R300m in GDP to the economy in 2019, the last year the public was permitted to attend.
Hollywoodbets and Gold Circle also announced an increase in the awards for the grooms of winning horses from R1,000 to R2,000 per race for March, April and May.
“The Durban July is perhaps the most unique SA event in the manner it has mirrored our country’s own national journey. It has gone from strength-to-strength over the past 20 years because the social profile of the participants, attendees and audiences have undergone transformation on a parallel path with our society as a whole,” said Stephen Marshall, events and marketing executive at Gold Circle.
“With Hollywoodbets having joined us on this journey we hope to continue the legacy we have built.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.