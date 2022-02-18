New sponsor for Durban July as prize stake increases by 250%

The Durban July has a new sponsor and the race will carry a record stake of R5m — a 250% prize increase over last year's offering.

The more than 125-year-old horse racing event has a new sponsor for the July 2 event, betting operator Hollywoodbets.

Hollywoodbets joins Rothmans and Vodacom as the third sponsor of the race in 59 years.

“The Hollywoodbets Durban July is the flagship event on the East Coast’s KZN Champion Season roster, which will also be the recipient of a stakes injection of R13m,” said Sandisiwe Bhengu, commercial manager at Hollywoodbets.

“The increase in prize money for SA's pre-eminent racing season will apply to both feature and minor races run in the holiday province from March 1 to August 31.

“This is a watershed moment for Hollywoodbets as we proudly take the reins of this unique event. The success of our business was built on the foundation of horse racing, and now we are able to continue this legacy with the assistance of a powerful platform.