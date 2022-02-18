Lobone’s heroic story inspires young minds in Japan

The Sowetan story published in 2019 caught the eye of Seishinsha publishers in Japan, who reached out to us to connect with him to publish his story in Japan

Paballo Lobone's story of triumph and tribulation has made it to junior high school English textbooks in Japan where he continues to inspire.



The 27-year-old qualified paramedic and firefighter made it to the news in 2019 for his selfless acts such as helping a homeless woman give birth when there was a crisis and helping people in his community put out fires despite battling to find jobs in those fields...