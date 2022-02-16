South Africa

Educator nominated for global awards for his math teaching

Affectionately known as Babes weMaths, 36-year-old Sibiya from Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal, has always been good at maths and realised that using music was a good way to help children remember mathematical rules

16 February 2022 - 08:59
Karabo Ledwaba Journalist

Maths and physics teacher Khangelani Sibiya has been nominated for the Global Education Awards in Dubai for excellence in teaching.

Affectionately known as Babes weMaths, 36-year-old Sibiya from Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal, has always been good at maths and realised that using music was a good way to help children remember mathematical rules...

