Educator nominated for global awards for his math teaching
Affectionately known as Babes weMaths, 36-year-old Sibiya from Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal, has always been good at maths and realised that using music was a good way to help children remember mathematical rules
Maths and physics teacher Khangelani Sibiya has been nominated for the Global Education Awards in Dubai for excellence in teaching.
