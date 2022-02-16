Educator nominated for global awards for his math teaching

Affectionately known as Babes weMaths, 36-year-old Sibiya from Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal, has always been good at maths and realised that using music was a good way to help children remember mathematical rules

Maths and physics teacher Khangelani Sibiya has been nominated for the Global Education Awards in Dubai for excellence in teaching.



Affectionately known as Babes weMaths, 36-year-old Sibiya from Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal, has always been good at maths and realised that using music was a good way to help children remember mathematical rules...