Digital technology should be prioritised in schools for pupils with learning disabilities

Digital technology should be prioritised in schools for pupils with severe intellectual disabilities.

That’s according to the deputy principal of the Rusthof School for learners with special educational needs, Dr Zelda Botha, who recently obtained her doctorate in educational support at Stellenbosch University.

Botha’s research focused on the role that digital technology can play in promoting skills development for pupils with severe intellectual disabilities.

As part of her study, Botha asked teaching staff and a speech therapist at a Western Cape school for pupils with severe intellectual disabilities to complete an online questionnaire.

She also held focus group discussions and individual interviews with them to determine how often they used digital technology in the classroom and how many years of experience they had in using it.

Botha said she chose the specific school because it was the only one for pupils with severe intellectual disabilities in the province where teachers and pupils used digital technology.