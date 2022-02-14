KES pupil stabbing suspect has bail application postponed

The teenager accused of killing a King Edward VII pupil outside a Sandton club will be sleeping in jail another night after his lawyer failed to show up in court on time.

Dante Kade Liang, 18, was meant to apply for bail on Monday at the Alexandra magistrate's court after allegedly stabbing 17-year-old Hlompo Mbetse to death last week Saturday.

Mbetse and Liang allegedly had an altercation the week before the murder.

Magistrate Reiner Boshof postponed the application to Tuesday.

“I have a much older case on my roll today. My court starts at 9am. Your [Liang's] lawyers want to hold this court hostage,” he said.

Boshof also requested that media withhold pictures of the accused until he is able to review an application with Liang’s lawyers present in court.

A memorial service for Mbetse was held at the school on Friday. He was laid to rest on Sunday.