Veggies and spinach key to longevity, says 118-year-old villager

Wearing her new party dress, ready to celebrate her 119th birthday with her family and villagers in her freshly painted home, Elizabeth Setshedi smiled and clapped her hands in delight on Saturday.

According to her ID book, Setshedi is one of the world's longest-living people and not much younger than the oldest woman, Kane Tanake of Japan, who turned 119 on January 2.

Setshedi will celebrate her 119th birthday on July 16 in the area where she grew up and has lived her whole life — Slagboom, in North West, 80km north of Pretoria.

“We know today is not her real birthday, and we will be celebrating her 119th birthday, but we wanted to do something nice for her now because we don’t know what God will decide between now and then,” said mayoral committee member Winnie Sono from the Bojanala Platinum District Municipality, who organised the party.