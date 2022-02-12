Gijima wins latest court battle for R160m police phone maintenance contract

The State Information Technology Agency (Sita) has been denied leave to appeal against a court decision that it illegally awarded a contract for maintenance of the SA Police Service telephone system.

The Gauteng high court's dismissal this week of the appeal bid by Sita means the agency has 30 days to sign a contract with ICT services firm Gijima and its partner Advanced Voice Systems (AVS).

Gijima challenged the 2020 decision to give the police PBX maintenance and support contract to In2IT, a multinational from India with a branch in SA, and won its case last October.

Judge Leonie Windell said even though In2IT's R89m tender compared well on price with the R160m quoted by Gijima, the Indian company should have been excluded because it did not comply with requirements.

“Gijima and AVS are the only entities that satisfy the tender requirements,” she said, and on Wednesday she dismissed Sita's application for leave to appeal saying there was no reasonable prospect another court would think differently.

Gijima CEO Maphum Nxumalo said: “Justice has yet again been done by our high court”, adding that he “looks forward to Sita's compliance with the court order”.

TimesLIVE