Two villages at loggerheads over new library

According to the chair of the community forum, Dayson Dumela, Moraka announced during a community meeting that the library would no longer be built at Dumela village

The Hawks are investigating the Limpopo MEC for sports, arts and culture for allegedly relocating the site of a new R23m community library from Dumela village to a neighbouring village that had not applied for it.



The Dumela village community development forum made a complaint of corruption last month against MEC Thandi Moraka who allegedly instructed that the library be moved to Mulamula village in 2019. The building is almost finished. Dumela and Mulamula, in Malamulele, are less than 5km apart...