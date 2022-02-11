'Tuta should rot in jail for killing my son in cold blood'

Liqhayiya Tuta, a law student who stabbed Sithole and his colleague Cst Lawrence Magalefa in 2018, allegedly believing they were criminals out to rob him, is now attempting to overturn his murder conviction and life sentence in the Constitutional Court

The family of slain cop Kenneth Sithole who died while on duty has expressed shock and disappointment that his killer is trying to get his conviction and sentence overturned in the Constitutional Court.



Liqhayiya Tuta, a law student who stabbed Sithole and his colleague Cst Lawrence Magalefa in 2018, allegedly believing they were criminals out to rob him, is now attempting to overturn his murder conviction and life sentence in the Constitutional Court...