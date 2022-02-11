Special Tribunal orders Covid school cleaning companies to pay back profits after R6m job ballooned to R431m

The selection and appointment by the Gauteng education department of companies to decontaminate, disinfect and sanitise schools was done in a haphazard, unfair and inequitable manner.

This saw the cost of the services balloon from an estimated R6.1m to R431m spent.

The Special Tribunal made these findings on Thursday when it reviewed and set aside the department’s decisions to appoint 49 companies for the task in 2020 after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The judgment also ordered that each of the 49 companies, upon being called by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to do so, submit a statement and debatement of account in respect of their appointment to determine the profits they made.

After the determination of profits, and upon written demand by the SIU, the companies will have to pay the determined sum within 60 days with interest.

The SIU contended the department’s procurement process contravened the express provisions of an emergency granted in terms of Treasury Regulation 16A6.4.