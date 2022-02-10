Two more suspects in court over Cell C's 'loss of R130m'

An IT security manager and company director have been released on bail after appearing in the Palm Ridge commercial crimes court on fraud and money laundering charges related to the loss of millions by mobile operator Cell C.

The charges revolve around allegations of service providers colluding and inflating rates resulting in the network service provider suffering a loss of about R130m between 2012 and 2019.

“It is alleged that the accused, Christopher Marrian, 43, was employed by Cell C as an IT security manager between 2003 and 2013 and is now employed by MTN for the same position. A warrant of arrest was issued for his apprehension on the alleged involvement of colluding and inflating rates for services rendered at Cell C between 2012 and 2019,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu.