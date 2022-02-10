Nasty shock for bakkie owner who wakes up to find 'wheels stolen' at Rustenburg hotel
A hotel guest at Tsogo Sun’s StayEasy hotel in Rustenburg woke up on Saturday morning to find that his bakkie’s wheels had been stolen.
This despite a security guard patrolling the hotel premises.
Tsogo Sun Hotels PR manager Neo Mboniswa confirmed the incident and said a case of theft has been opened with police. The hotel was assisting in the investigation.
A bakkies owner woke up to a shock after discovering that his Double cab Toyota Hilux wheels have been stolen whilst parked at @tsogosun stayeasy in Rustenburg, whilst the entrance has a security guard and boom gate. pic.twitter.com/Cl1beqClIL— CrimeInSA (@sa_crime) February 9, 2022
But Sgt Ofentse Mokgadi, spokesperson for the police, said no case of theft had been reported to Rustenburg police.
Mboniswa said the hotel had security precautions with a guard patrolling the premises, security cameras and a patrol car.
Despite this incident, guests at the hotel should not fear for their safety.
The hotel’s GM ensured that the guest's vehicle had new wheels fitted.
