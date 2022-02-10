South Africa

Nasty shock for bakkie owner who wakes up to find 'wheels stolen' at Rustenburg hotel

10 February 2022 - 16:23
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Tsogo Sun Hotels says a bakkie's wheels were stolen at its StayEasy Hotel in Rustenburg on Saturday.
A hotel guest at Tsogo Sun’s StayEasy hotel in Rustenburg woke up on Saturday morning to find that his bakkie’s wheels had been stolen.

This despite a security guard patrolling the hotel premises.

Tsogo Sun Hotels PR manager Neo Mboniswa confirmed the incident and said a case of theft has been opened with police. The hotel was assisting in the investigation.

But Sgt Ofentse Mokgadi, spokesperson for the police, said no case of theft had been reported to Rustenburg police.

Mboniswa said the hotel had security precautions with a guard patrolling the premises, security cameras and a patrol car.

Despite this incident, guests at the hotel should not fear for their safety.

The hotel’s GM ensured that the guest's vehicle had new wheels fitted.

