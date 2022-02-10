Lost teaching time worry as anti-principal protest drags on

More than a week ago, Sowetan reported that 1,500 pupils at Senakwe Primary near Modjadjiskloof, had not attended classes since schools reopened on January 12

Pupils at a Limpopo school have missed out on learning time for weeks after it was shut down by parents unhappy with the appointment of the principal and the Limpopo department of education does not yet have a catch-up plan in place.



