Frustrated spooks ombud wants same powers as public protector

The spooks watchdog needs the same powers of remedial action as those enjoyed by the public protector.

So says inspector-general of intelligence Dr Sethlomamaru Dintwe, whose five-year term of office ends next month.

Dintwe, one of 10 candidates interviewed by parliament's joint standing committee on intelligence for the soon-to-be-vacant position, complained about how often his office's recommendations were simply ignored.

“We need to maximise our impact; the impact of our recommendations,” he said. “It is an established fact that most of the institutions in this country, especially those that deal with accountability or enforcement of laws, have been pillaged and hollowed out over a particular period of time,” said Dintwe.

A number of candidates interviewed over the past two days have suggested the laws needed to be reviewed to give the office the same teeth as the public protector and, of late, the auditor-general.

Unlike the public protector, the IGI doesn't have powers of remedial action. It can only make recommendations. These are generally ignored, heard MPs.

IGI legal adviser Jayashree Govender hinted on Tuesday that the IGI's office was sometimes used as a shield to prevent matters from being investigated by the public protector.

“We can look at ways in which we can strengthen those investigations and the most effective way is that the IG has powers to disclose information subject to conditions in section 78 of the Intelligence Services Oversight Act.

“If those powers are able to be exercised proactively when it comes to the public protector's office, I think we can ensure that certain matters go there instead of being diverted to the IGI office for the reason that people know, we just have powers of recommendation,” said Govender.