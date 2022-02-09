Former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi sets Helen Zille straight

Former DA mayor Bongani Baloyi has hit back at the party’s federal leader Helen Zille for suggesting he would regret leaving the party for ActionSA.

Taking to Twitter, Baloyi was blunt in addressing Zille, saying if in future he had regrets about joining Action SA, it would be none of her business.

“Stop infantilising me. I am not your child. I decide what to do with my life,” Baloyi said.