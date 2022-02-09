South Africa

Former KZN cop gets 10 years for rhino poaching

09 February 2022 - 14:30
Orrin Singh Reporter
A former KZN cop was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was found in possession of rifles and two rhino horns near a game reserve in northern KZN in 2018. File photo.
A former KZN cop was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was found in possession of rifles and two rhino horns near a game reserve in northern KZN in 2018. File photo.
Image: Paul Ash

A former KwaZulu-Natal cop has been convicted and sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for a 2018 incident in which he was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and rhino horns. 

Sizwe Buthelezi, 39, appeared in the Durban regional court on Tuesday, where he was handed a 10-year sentence. 

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo said Buthelezi was a member of the KwaMsane tactical response team at the time of his arrest near Ntambanana in northern KZN. 

“On October 11 2018 Buthelezi was seen leaving Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park. Rhino 9 Task Team and Ezemvelo Wildlife officials, who were in the vicinity, tried to stop him but he sped off and a high-speed chase ensued. He eventually lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a house,” said Mhlongo.

He said when they were leaving the park, another person managed to flee and evade arrest. Police took the decision to pursue Buthelezi in their vehicle until he crashed and they searched the vehicle.

Mhlongo said Buthelezi was found in possession of a hunting rifle with live rounds of ammunition, three hunting knives and two freshly-cut rhino horns.

“He was placed under arrest and later charged accordingly by the Hawks members from Richards Bay serious organised crime investigation.”

Buthelezi made several court appearances before being sentenced on Tuesday. He has been deemed unfit to possess a firearm in future. 

TimesLIVE

Four suspects arrested for killing four rhinos on private game reserve

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the massacre of four rhinos, including one pregnant female, at the Inverdoorn Private Game ...
News
1 month ago

Department welcomes hefty sentences imposed on three rhino poachers

The department of forestry, fisheries and the environment has welcomed the hefty sentences handed down by a North West court to three rhino poachers ...
News
3 months ago

Rhino ranch keeps poachers away, but at a cost

SA's largest private rhino breeder says he has kept the protected animals safe from poachers for four and a half years but cannot continue if he is ...
News
5 months ago

Rhino poaching kingpin gunned down in Hazyview

Alleged rhino poaching kingpin, Sydney Petros Mabuza was gunned down in Hazyview, Mpumalanga, on Thursday afternoon.
News
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
'South Africa is safe': Bheki Cele addresses police before Sona 2022