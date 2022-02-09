Businessman and football club owner Sandile Zungu will not contest ANC KZN leadership race
AmaZulu football club boss Sandile Zungu will not contest for any leadership positions in KwaZulu-Natal. Zungu had been touted to go up against ANC premier and provincial chair Sihle Zikalala in the upcoming elective conference.
My final question to @AmaZuluFootball President, Mr Sandile Zungu on #MSW tonight was whether or not he will be vying for the @MYANC Chairmanship position in KZN.....his response.👇🏾👇🏾— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) February 1, 2022
LIVE on @VumaFM @SowetanLIVE & @RISEfm943 pic.twitter.com/GdCeiiu4A8
In a statement on Wednesday, Zungu said following extensive consultations and considerations, he had decided against contesting for any positions in the ANC in the province, thanking those who had approached him to stand.
"I remain humbled by the support and confidence they demonstrated in me," he said.
"I thank everyone within the ANC – the present and past leaders, AmaZulu FC supporters committee, Zungu Investments Company, members of the clergy, traditional and business leaders and friends whom I consulted and whose wise counsel ultimately guided me towards my decision. "Most importantly, I want to thank my family for their unconditional love and support," he said.
Zungu wished the ANC success in the lead-up to the provincial conference.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.