South Africa

Businessman and football club owner Sandile Zungu will not contest ANC KZN leadership race

09 February 2022 - 12:31
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter
Sandile Zungu said he was 'humbled' by the confidence shown in him. File photo.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

AmaZulu football club boss Sandile Zungu will not contest for any leadership positions in KwaZulu-Natal. Zungu had been touted to go up against ANC premier and provincial chair Sihle Zikalala in the upcoming elective conference. 

In a statement on Wednesday, Zungu said following extensive consultations and considerations, he had decided against contesting for any positions in the ANC in the province, thanking those who had approached him to stand.

"I remain humbled by the support and confidence they demonstrated in me," he said.

"I thank everyone within the ANC – the present and past leaders, AmaZulu FC supporters committee, Zungu Investments Company, members of the clergy, traditional and business leaders and friends whom I consulted and whose wise counsel ultimately guided me towards my decision. "Most importantly, I want to thank my family for their unconditional love and support," he said.

Zungu wished the ANC success in the lead-up to the provincial conference.  

