Businessman and football club owner Sandile Zungu will not contest ANC KZN leadership race

In a statement on Wednesday, Zungu said following extensive consultations and considerations, he had decided against contesting for any positions in the ANC in the province, thanking those who had approached him to stand.

"I remain humbled by the support and confidence they demonstrated in me," he said.

"I thank everyone within the ANC – the present and past leaders, AmaZulu FC supporters committee, Zungu Investments Company, members of the clergy, traditional and business leaders and friends whom I consulted and whose wise counsel ultimately guided me towards my decision. "Most importantly, I want to thank my family for their unconditional love and support," he said.

Zungu wished the ANC success in the lead-up to the provincial conference.