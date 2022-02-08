Residents blame mine blasting for damaged houses

Since 2019, coal mining operations have been brought closer to the township as a new opencast coal mining operation was opened by South32, which later sold its mines to Seriti Resources

Cracked walls, eyesight problems, lung and sinus infections are some of the common issues the community of Phola township near Ogies in Mpumalanga is blaming on expanded coal mining operations on their doorstep.



