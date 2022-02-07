South Africa

Pupils rushed to hospital after suspected Foskor gas leak in Richards Bay

07 February 2022 - 10:25
Orrin Singh Reporter
Richards Bay High School pupils fell ill on Monday after a suspected gas leak at the Foskor plant.
Richards Bay High School pupils fell ill on Monday after a suspected gas leak at the Foskor plant.
Image: Foskor

Pupils from Richards Bay High School have been rushed to hospital after a suspected gas leak at the Foskor plant in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday. 

According to Shawn Herbst of Netcare 911, many pupils were affected.

“Multiple children have been transported to hospital. Many of them have been vomiting, feeling dizzy and collapsing. A full head count will be done as soon as things have calmed down.”

Herbst said residents reported smelling gas on Saturday night. 

According to the Richards Bay Clean Air Association (RBCAA), sulfur dioxide exceedances were recorded at its Arboretum station.

“We have made contact with Foskor and [are] waiting for feedback. The RBCAA has notified the authorities. An update will be provided as soon as we have more information.”

uMhlathuze municipality spokesperson Mdu Ncalane said they were investigating the incident. 

“We are attending to it together with our fire and rescue and air quality management teams to ascertain what is the problem.”

Foskor spokesperson Hulisani Nemaxwi said they were attempting to gather information and would issue a statement. 

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Pupils taken to hospital after bees disrupt primary school athletics day

A swarm of bees interrupted an athletics day at a Western Cape school on Thursday.
News
2 days ago

KES pupil killed outside Sandton nightclub

A 17-year-old King Edward VII School pupil was stabbed to death outside Madison Avenue nightclub on Wessel Road in Rivonia, Johannesburg, on Saturday ...
News
17 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
‘I didn’t sexually harass anyone’ Judge Mlambo defends allegations at chief ...