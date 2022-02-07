South Africa

Load-shedding is back: Stage 2 power cuts to kick in at 9pm on Monday

07 February 2022 - 16:12
Eskom will on Monday evening implement stage 2 load-shedding.
Eskom will implement stage 2 load-shedding from 9pm on Monday to “conserve and replenish” emergency reserves.

“Further breakdowns could force Eskom to implement load-shedding sooner or to extend the load-shedding beyond Tuesday morning,” the utility said in a statement.

Eskom said that, since midnight, it had lost a unit each at Camden, Kusile, Duvha and Matla power stations.

“Furthermore, the return of a unit at Kusile and two units at Majuba power stations are delayed.”

Total breakdowns amounted to 16,261MW while planned maintenance was 5,350MW of capacity “as we continue with the reliability maintenance”, the utility said.

“Eskom appeals to all South Africans to reduce the usage of electricity and to switch off non-essential items. We will communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the power system,” Eskom said.

