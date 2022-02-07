Handbrake on policing as 1,169 vehicles are unavailable in Gauteng

Gauteng police stations continue to be hamstrung by transport challenges with 1,169 vehicles out of service in the province.

On Monday the DA said this was the picture painted in a written parliamentary reply by police minister Bheki Cele.

Cele said there were 569 out of service vehicles in visible policing, 491 in the provincial detective services and 109 from support services.

The number was lower than the figure provided by Cele in April 2021 when the number of out of service police vehicles was 2,170.