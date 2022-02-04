Limpopo to re-elect ANC mayoral candidates

The ANC in Vhembe region has been instructed to start the process afresh and submit new names of Vhembe district and Makhado local municipality mayoral candidates to the provincial executive committee

The ANC has ordered the rerun of the process of choosing mayoral candidates for two municipalities in Limpopo after qualified candidates were overlooked due to factional preferences during the selection process.



As a result, disputes on the list of mayoral candidates were lodged and referred to the national dispute resolution committee (NDRC) to make findings and recommendations...