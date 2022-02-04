South Africa

Four people serving lengthy jail terms for murder of Pofadder hotelier

By TimesLIVE - 04 February 2022 - 10:11
Leon and Suretha Brits in happier times.
Leon and Suretha Brits in happier times.
Image: Facebook

Two men were handed life sentences for the murder of Northern Cape hotelier Leon Brits in the Upington high court on Thursday, joining his widow and another accomplice behind bars.

Enrich Williams, 36, and Amantle Bareki, 25, were also sentenced to 15 years for armed robbery and 10 years for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. The sentences will run concurrently, said police spokesperson Lt-Col Sergio Kock.

In November, Suretha Brits was sentenced to an effective 25 years in jail for her role in the murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Jacques van Vuuren, 37, was sentenced to 20 years behind bars in March.

Brits’ body was found floating in a swimming pool at one of the couple’s properties in Pofadder on October 7 2020. He had been stabbed several times. Valuables, including firearms, diamonds and cash, were taken from the premises.

TimesLIVE

Investigating officer to give evidence in 'Masoyi Monster' murder trial

The Mpumalanga high court is on Wednesday expected to hear evidence from an investigating officer in the trial against multiple murder accused Julius ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘I didn’t sexually harass anyone’ Judge Mlambo defends allegations at chief ...
Don’t ask if SA is ready for a woman chief justice says SCA Judge President ...