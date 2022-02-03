Yeoville residents, new councillor clean up crime-infested suburb

The cleanup campaign, led by the new ward 67 councillor David Modupi, kicked off on Sunday as residents rolled up their sleeves, cleaned up street corners that had been used as dumping sites, evacuated dilapidated buildings and blocked those who were vending on the streets

Residents of Yeoville, Johannesburg, are breathing a sigh of relief after its concerned community members joined hands with their new councillor to clean up the crime-infested suburb and ban street vending.



The cleanup campaign, led by the new ward 67 councillor David Modupi, kicked off on Sunday as residents rolled up their sleeves, cleaned up street corners that had been used as dumping sites, evacuated dilapidated buildings and blocked those who were vending on the streets...