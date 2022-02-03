Armed group arrested for attempted takeover of Durban court building site

An armed group of men were arrested on Tuesday when they attempted to take over the Durban high court construction site.

Department of public works spokesperson Thami Mchunu said on Thursday the group, from a local “business forum”, forced their way on to the site, stopped work and chased away contractors appointed by the department.

“The acting director-general of the department, Imtiaz Fazel, issued an instruction for SAPS to be called for assistance and charges to be laid. SAPS and its tactical team responded and arrested six people,” said Mchunu.

“Business forums” have been operating in KwaZulu-Natal since 2016 when members began demanding a share of contracts by threatening workers and taking control of construction sites.

Fazel commended police for their “swift and decisive action” in arresting the group.