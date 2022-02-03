35 horses rescued from Orange River flooding

Horses trapped on islands in the flooded Orange River near Alexander Bay were rescued on Wednesday in an “intense” mission.

Hugo Foot, NSRI Port Nolloth station commander, said they assisted the organisations Have a Heart and Network for Animals to save the horses. Four Namibians launched their two private boats to help from their side of the river.

“The wild horses had been trapped on small islands in rising waters and some of the horses were reported to be tethered,” he said.

“The horses were scattered in groups across a number of smaller islands that they had sought shelter on. As the islands were flooded, the horses were forced to swim to the next island, causing them to be scattered over a large area.

“In an intense operation the horses were corralled and walked through chest-deep water and at places swum through water to reach larger islands.

“We went from island to island until all of the horses were safe.”

In total 35 horses, including three foals, were helped to safety.