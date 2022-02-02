Nehawu drags ANC to labour court over unpaid salaries

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) confirmed on Wednesday it has taken the ANC to the labour court over unpaid salaries to its employees.

This comes as the ruling party continues to face financial woes which have seen it intermittently fail to pay employees during the past two years.

Employees are on a stayaway protest.

Nehawu is in alliance with the ANC through its federation Cosatu, whose president Zingiswa Losi is also a member of the ruling party’s national executive committee (NEC).

“We fully support the struggles waged by our members and staff of the ANC in their fight for improved conditions of service,” said Nehawu general secretary Zola Saphetha.

“These workers are going through a sad and traumatising period as a direct result of failures of the ANC to honour and fulfil its contractual obligations entered into, among others, for the payment of salaries on time, non-contribution/payment to the provident fund, contribution to Unemployment Insurance Fund and, at worst, no salary increment for the past three years.”